Prince Harry is due to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on January 16.

The prince presented the Challenge Cup trophy to winners Warrington at Wembley last year in his role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

The announcement was made prior to yesterday's bombshell revelation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend stepping back as senior royals.

It is not known at this stage what impact the couple's new direction will have on their engagements.

Representatives from all 21 countries competing in the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments of the world cup will be present at the draw.

The 2021 competition, hosted in England, will be the first time the women's and wheelchair tournaments will run alongside the men's.

Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive, said: "We are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be hosting the draws from one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

"His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Games and his wider projects within rugby league makes him the perfect fit for the draw."

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Liverpool's Anfield, Manchester United's Old Trafford and the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park are all venues for the tournament.