Slovakian Petra Vlhova put an end to the winning streak of Mikaela Shiffrin with a convincing win at the World Cup slalom event in Zagreb.

The 24-year-old dominated in both runs, recording a victory of 1.31 seconds over the American, the largest victory anyone has claimed over Shiffrin since November 2014.

After stunning Shiffrin in the first run, the Slovakian extended her lead of over a second, also finishing the second in the fastest time and claiming the surprisingly convincing win.

Three-time overall champion Shiffrin has claimed the top spot in the last six slalom events dating back almost a year to February 2019 but uncharacteristic errors from her and two near-perfect runs from Vlhova meant she had to settle for second at the first event of 2020.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger came in third but trailed by a massive 3.49 seconds, to which Vhlova said: "Three-something is too much, it is like this, we are on another level, me and Mikaela."

Humble in defeat, Shiffrin said: “Petra just did an amazing job both runs. She skied really well today. That’s the fight and it is really an honour to be part of that."

Shiffrin and Vlhova are streets ahead of the rest of the field sitting first and second in both the season’s slalom and overall cup standings, with the American leading on 120 and 313 points, respectively.

They sill next battle it out in 10 days’ time on the slalom in Flachau where Shiffrin is sure to be bidding to regain her spot at the top of the podium.