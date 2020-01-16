UK Sport performance director Chelsea Warr has quit her role preparing Team GB for the Olympic Games just six months prior to Tokyo 2020.

The Australian has been with the organisation for 14 years and was praised for her contribution to Britain's success at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

But despite stating in December of last year that Team GB were in a strong position to have another record-breaking Olympics in Tokyo, Warr has stepped down to become chief executive of the Queensland Academy of Sport back in Australia.

In a statement, UK Sport said: "We would like to thank Chelsea Warr for the significant contribution she has made to British Olympic and Paralympic sport over the past 18 years, both at UK Sport and prior to that at British Swimming.

"We wish her every success in her new role in her home country."