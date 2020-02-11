Shauna Coxsey has become the first sport climber named in Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Coxsey has five British titles, is a two-time overall World Cup winner and has two bronze medals from the 2019 Climbing World Championships.

Climbing is making its debut as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and will be contested between August 4-7.

She said: "I am really excited to be part of Team GB and to have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the world's biggest sporting stage."

She is now the 20th athlete announced as part of Team GB with canoeists and sailing athletes selected in October.

The Olympics are taking place between July 24 and August 9.