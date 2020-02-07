Greek Olympic shooting gold medallist Anna Korakaki is set to make history at the Tokyo Games this summer by becoming the first woman to start the Olympic torch relay.

Korakaki won the 25m pistol gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was chosen by Greece's Olympic committee for the honour.

The torch will be lit by a symbolic high priestess in Athens on March 12.

Speaking on Instagram about the honour, Korakaki said: "What a GREAT HONOR that is, since it's the first time in history a woman carries the Olympic Torch from Ancient Olympia, where its journey around the world begins, till it reaches the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 24th for the XXII Olympiad!"