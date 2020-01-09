Canada's most decorated female gymnast Ellie Black is back training for the Tokyo Olympics following ankle surgery.

Black had an operation two months ago after sustaining ligament damage at the World Gymnastics Championships in Germany.

The 24-year-old is still targeting Tokyo though she admits it has been a long road to recovery.

She said: "The past two months it's just been getting my range of motion back and getting the strength back in my leg and ankle to get better mobility.

"I can swing on bars now, but we're taking slow steps. Other events are still going to take some time.

"For every Olympic athlete, that's [winning an Olympic medal] the big dream and the big goal. Especially in gymnastics, it's really hard to win an Olympic medal, but that's not to say that it can't be done."

Black competed in both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games but she is yet to add an Olympic title to her hoard of medals.