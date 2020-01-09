Canadian gymnast Ellie Black back training for Tokyo Olympics following ankle surgery
Canada's most decorated female gymnast Ellie Black is back training for the Tokyo Olympics following ankle surgery.
Black had an operation two months ago after sustaining ligament damage at the World Gymnastics Championships in Germany.
The 24-year-old is still targeting Tokyo though she admits it has been a long road to recovery.
She said: "The past two months it's just been getting my range of motion back and getting the strength back in my leg and ankle to get better mobility.
"I can swing on bars now, but we're taking slow steps. Other events are still going to take some time.
More from Tokyo 2020
- US World Cup Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tie the knot in front of star-studded congregation including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan
- Olympic and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ready to take on Dina Asher-Smith as she sets sights on the Olympic 100m and 200m double for final Olympics in Tokyo 2020
- Team GB athletes given tips on where to sit on planes to avoid illness before 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
"For every Olympic athlete, that's [winning an Olympic medal] the big dream and the big goal. Especially in gymnastics, it's really hard to win an Olympic medal, but that's not to say that it can't be done."
Black competed in both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games but she is yet to add an Olympic title to her hoard of medals.
She has three Commonweath golds, five Pan American golds, a Summer Universiade gold, a Pacific Rim gold and a silver World Championship medal to her name.