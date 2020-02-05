Team GB chief Mark England has predicted that 2020 will be 'the year of the female Olympian' after he confirmed for the first time ever they will be sending more women than men.

The balance in Rio four years ago was 55-45 in favour of male athletes, with the medal tally also weighted in favour of the men as they picked up 12 more pieces of silverware.

However, for Tokyo 2020 England predicts a rough split of 53-47 in favour of women.

England said: "This is the benchmark for all other National Olympic Committees. I’m not sure it’s been done by any of the big ones before. I’d be surprised if we weren’t the first.

"It’s a strong direction for the Olympic movement and we are happy to be the forerunner of that."

"We have massive Olympic champions like Jade Jones in taekwondo and Laura Kenny in cycling."

Jones won Taekwondo gold in London in 2012 and successfully defended her title in Rio.

She is now eyeing up a third on the trot, while Laura Kenny boasts four gold of her own.

Jones won gold at both the London and Rio Olympics (PA Images)

And England noted that there were others coming through the ranks, as well as the already established household names.

"We have a whole raft of female world champions, from Lauren Price in boxing and Bianca Walkden in taekwondo to Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith in athletics," he added.