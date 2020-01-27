Multiple Olympic champion Laura Kenny and Neah Evans win Madison gold at UCI Track Cycling World Cup ahead of pairs from Belgium and the United States

Kenny and Evans picked up the gold medal in the Madison (Twitter: @OutdoorSportCha)
By Georgie Heath
9:38am, Mon 27 Jan 2020
Britain's four-time Olympic champion cyclist Laura Kenny and cycling partner Neah Evans took the gold in the Madison at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

Kenny, 29, and Evans, 27, pipped Belgium duo of Jolien Dhoore and Lotte Kopecky to the line with America's Megan Jastrab and Jennifer Valente taking the bronze.

Ethan Hayter was representing the Brits in the men's omnium, finishing just outside the medals in fourth with Jan Willem Van Schip from the Netherlands taking the top spot ahead of Poland's Daniel Staniszewski and American Gavin Hoover.

Kenny will next be competing in the women's omnium when competition in Canada concludes on Sunday.