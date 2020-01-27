Britain's four-time Olympic champion cyclist Laura Kenny and cycling partner Neah Evans took the gold in the Madison at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

Kenny, 29, and Evans, 27, pipped Belgium duo of Jolien Dhoore and Lotte Kopecky to the line with America's Megan Jastrab and Jennifer Valente taking the bronze.

Ethan Hayter was representing the Brits in the men's omnium, finishing just outside the medals in fourth with Jan Willem Van Schip from the Netherlands taking the top spot ahead of Poland's Daniel Staniszewski and American Gavin Hoover.