Britain's Mani Cooper has made history in the nordic combined as she became the first British female to take to the ski jump ramp and says her inspiration came from legendary ski-jumper 'Eddie the Eagle'.

16-year-old Cooper finished an impressive 19th and despite not having any silverware to take home, a good-luck video from the infamous Eddie and the title 'history-maker' are sure to suffice for the record-breaking teen.

“I have to say I had to kind of hold my tears back a bit,” she said of the video message. "I have met him before and he’s exactly the same [as people think]."

Cooper jumped a stellar 69m in the morning’s ski jump event before battling through a tough cross-country ski race to earn her 19th position.

The women's nordic combined was won by Austria's Lisa Hirner ahead of Ayane Miyazaki from Japan, with Germany's Jenny Nowak claiming the bronze.

Germany re-asserted their dominance in the luge with duo Jessica Doreen Degenhardt and Vanessa Schneider claiming their country's third gold medal in the event.

Elsewhere, there was excitement for the Brits in the ski slopestyle with Kirsty Muir agonisingly missing out on a medal, finishing fourth overall.

This was Team GBs best result of the games so far and soemthing the 15-year-old Scot was excited about.

She said: “I was nervous, but it was great having family here. 4th definitely gives me motivation for Big Air [on Tuesday]."

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru came away with the gold, just .50 ahead of Ailing Eileen Gu from China and Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson in third.

Snowboard slopestyle medals were also on offer and after flips, twists and tricks galore, Belgium's Poppe Evy came away with the gold to claim her nation's first of the games.

Other medals were won on track as the short track speed skating got underway. After putting in dominant performances, it was Korea's skaters who took gold and silver in both the men's and women's events.