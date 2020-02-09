Scotland's Jemma Reekie has continued an extraordinary week on the track breaking training partner Laura Muir's indoor mile record at the Millrose Games in New York.

The 21 year-old, who already broke Muir's 800m record earlier in the week, added two more to her CV finishing the mile in 4mins 17.88secs, a full second faster than compatriot Muir.

In the process, the young runner claimed another of Muir's records, with her 1500m split of 4mins 0.56secs.

Reekie has run just two races this season and already set three national records but the mile record was something of a surprise to the Scot.

She admitted after the race that she had no idea what a good time was in the mile and not until she phoned her coach did she realise what a staggering performance she had put in.

“I actually phoned my coach and said, ‘is that OK? I had no clue of what a good mile time was!

“But yeah, it’s a new British record, so I’m really pleased that I’ve realised that’s what happened."

Reekie had faced some criticism over her pace last week amid the controversy surrounding prototype Nike spikes, but her performance in New York showed it was not just a one-off.

Related videos

“After running 1.57 [for 800m in Glasgow last week] I was like ‘woah’, can I do that again?

“I’m getting more confident. I tell myself, you deserve to be on this start line. I’m not a junior any more, I’m not an Under-23 any more, I need to step up to be a senior."

First place was taken by Elle Purrier in an American indoor record time as she stormed through in 4:16.85, the second fastest indoor mile in history.