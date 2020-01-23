When Suzanna Hext suffered a life-changing accident riding her horse in 2012, she was resigned to the fact that she may never walk again - but today she shared a video of how technology has got her back on her feet.

The triple European para-dressage gold medallist took to twitter to post a video of herself walking with the aid of a Cyberdyne robotic suit while at a training camp with British para-swimming in Suzuka.

She wrote: "This happened, the MOST INCREDIBLE MOMENT I don't think I'll EVER FORGET...

"I'm still smiling, emotional & in shock! I WALKED in the Cyberdyne robotic suit!! Thank you to everyone that made this possible @britishswimming @Connetzjapan @sazuka_city @mieken @mietv @eikeisuzuki."

In 2019, Hext burst onto the British para-swimming scene impressing instantly when she claimed silver and bronze in the S5 50m freestyle and S5 100m freestyle respectively.

She now has her sights set on Tokyo 2020 and to fulfil her ambitions of representing ParalympicsGB in both swimming and equestrian.