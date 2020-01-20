Switzerland remain in top spot at the Youth Winter Olympics on home soil after continuing to reign supreme in the events held at Villars Winter Park.

Having won three gold and two silver medals in ski mountaineering at the venue last week, Sunday's action saw yet another gold for the hosts, this time for Marie Karoline Krista in the women's ski cross.

After somewhat touchy heats, the 17-year-old put in an impressive performance to claim victory in the final ahead of Czech skiier Diana Cholenska in second. Russia's Vladislava Baliukina was not far behind to take bronze.

Krista admitted that the home support really spurred her on saying: “The crowd was very cool, with so many people.

“I was really motivated by the fans and competing at home. “Not all my heats were good but the final was great. It’s a crazy sport and anything can happen.”

The host nation enjoyed further success on skis with Siri Wigger taking top spot in the women's sprint cross-country, almost two seconds ahead of silver medallist Anna Hegen from Norway with Sweden's Maerta Rosenberg taking the bronze.

Meanwhile, after Germany's domination in the luge, their sliding party was spoiled in the women's monobob and skeleton.

It was Romania's first gold of the games for Georgeta Popescu in the women's monobob, silver for Viktoria Cernanska from Slovakia and Germany's Celine Harms just held on to clinch the bronze ahead of her compatriot Maja Wagner.

In the skeleton, German duo Josefa Schellmoser and Sissi Schroedl had to settle for silver and bronze respectively as Russia's Anastasiia Tyganova stormed to the top of the podium.

For Swizerland, the home snow is still proving to be in their favour as they lead the medal table with eight gold, five silver and four bronze ahead of Russia with seven gold and both Sweden and Austria trailing with five.