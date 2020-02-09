Great Britain were beaten convincingly by Spain in a must-win Olympic qualifying match in Belgrade meaning they miss out on a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Britain were aiming for their first appearance at an Olympic games having twice fallen short in the qualifiers. Unfortunately it wasn't to be as they were beaten 79-69.

The British team put in a strong first quarter trailing by just two points at 18-16, but their Spanish opponents stepped up a level to go into the half-time break leading 40-30.

Some superb work from Britain's star player Temitope Fagbenle kept GB within 11 points as they headed into the final quarter. The Brits managed to drag the deficit down to eight with less than two minutes to go, but with time against them they weren't able to catch the Spanish.