Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Caster Semenya showed they are just as comfortable on the runway as the track as they modelled at the Nike 2020 Forum in New York to launch their competition apparel for the Tokyo Olympics.

Dina Asher-Smith smoulders on the runway in New York (nike)

Asher-Smith, KJT and Semenya all strutted their stuff at the event which kicked off the New York Fashion week.

The range is the brand's most diverse yet as it debuts collections made from sustainable materials and aeroswift cooling materials as well as hijabs and modest swimwear.

“We take great pride in designing a system of dress that not only helps athletes perform at their best, but one that’s worthy of these athletes’ incredible achievements,” said Janett Nichol, VP, Apparel Innovation.

New for 2020, Nike Aeroswift is designed to keep the body cool and wick away sweat in order to help athletes manage the temperatures in Tokyo which can reach high into the 30s.

Nike have focused on design as well as composition with some outfits, including the USA Women's Basketball Team kit, nodding to their near-flawless run in international competition.

The red kit is a trademark for the seemingly unstoppable team (nike)

The women have an exclusive red uniform (the men's alternate is navy) which features navy side panels in an ode to the gold medal-winning 1996 team. It also has six stars down each side to represent the number of players on the team.

Track and field kit is designed using material that stretches further than previous designs in order to allow an increased range of movement.

Skateboarding will be making its debut in Tokyo and the brand will be focusing on sustainable designs with athletes from Team USA, Brasil and France already committed to compete in uniforms made from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

Brazil's recycled skateboarding uniform is inspired by a soccer jersey and features a toucan to represent happiness (Nike)