Germany emerged victorious as all eyes were on the Luge when the action continued for day eight of competition at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne.

With only two gold medals on offer on the day, Germany's top two women, Merle Malou Fraebel and Jessica Doreen Degenhardt set the bar high finishing first and second respectively in an action-packed women's singles.

Russia's Diana Loginova swooped in to take the bronze but the German duo were in a class of their own, with only 0.208 seconds splitting them.

“I cannot believe it,” said an emotional Fraebel, “already during the training runs I had a good feeling about today. It is great to be standing on the podium together with Jessica.”

Degenhardt was overjoyed with her medal and talked about the commitments she has to make in order to reach this level.

She said: “I’m going to school and I train every day, once or twice. Then I do school in the afternoon. I’m in a sports school so everybody is supportive, my teachers and friends, and family."

Inspired by the success of their female team mates, German men's doubles team of Moritz Jaeger and Valentin Steudte stormed down the St. Moritz Olympia Bob Run to complete their country's clean sweep for the day.

Jaeger and Steudte finished ahead of Latvia’s Kaspars Rinks and Ardis Liepins with an impressive combined time of 1 minute, 46.649 seconds over the two runs while Russia’s Mikhail Karnaukhov and Iurii Chirva took bronze.