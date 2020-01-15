Climate change activist Greta Thunberg expected to visit athletes at 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games in Lausanne
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to visit the athletes at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne on Friday ahead of a scheduled climate event in the Swiss town.
The 17-year-old 2019 Time Person of the Year is making the stop on her way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
For many young athletes competing at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, the environment is a particularly poignant topic and a large number of them actively champion the cause.
Norwegian speed skater Julia Berg Sjoebrend is trying to do her part. She said: "We have a lot of competitions in the north [of Norway] and I try to take the train as much as possible.
"As a team we started doing that last year too, for the last race of the season."
17-year-old Sjoebrend was full of admiration for Thurnberg describing her as 'an inspirational figure'.
The speedy Norwegian added that all young athletes should do as much as possible to address climate change.