Great Britain's Gemma Howell has kept her Olympic judo dreams alive after claiming bronze at the Paris Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old defeated world championship silver medallist Barbara Timo in a hotly contested -70kg category bronze medal match.

Howell put in an impressive performance but it was three uncharacteristic penalty shidos from the Brazilian that helped the Brit secure the medal and crucial qualification points for Tokyo.

Fellow Brit Sally Conway had suffered a knee injury and was forced to pull out of her -70kg repechage match with Sweden's Anna Bernholm.

Only one of the two Brits can make the Team GB squad for Tokyo as only one judoka from each country is permitted to compete in each weight category.