Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones has said she 'thrives under the very highest level of pressure' as she aims to make history at the Tokyo Games later this year.

The 26-year-old taekwondo star, who won gold in both London and Rio, is aiming to become the first British woman to win gold medals at three successive Olympics.

And while Jones is aware the pressure to make history, she feels the eyes on her in 2016 were about as tough as it could get.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, she said: "[Before Rio] I had been unbeatable all year so it was like if I didn't win the Olympics I would have felt it was the biggest failure ever.

"I remember before the semi-final at Rio actually being in tears because there was that much pressure on me.

"So when I won it was kind of more relief - thank god I have done it. But then in the aftermath, once I had looked back on it, I just couldn't believe I had managed to retain the title.

"That is what is good about me. I deal with the very highest level of pressure. The more the pressure, the more I thrive and enjoy it.

"I am hoping that Tokyo is going to be a mad amount of pressure so hopefully I can do the same again; thrive under that pressure and perform to my very best."

The Welsh star appears to be relishing the opportunity she has to re-write history in British female sport at the Olympics.

But beyond the success at the Games, Jones also hopes to be a major influence outside of sport.

"To still only be 26 and going for my third Olympic gold with the chance to make history is just really exciting," she added.

"Obviously, it would be amazing to have made true history and done something that no one has ever done and really planted my mark.