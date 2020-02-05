The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are 'seriously worried' about the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the summer.

Several Olympic qualifier events have been cancelled or moved due to the outbreak of the deadly virus including the GB women basketball and tennis' Fed Cup.

CEO of the Tokyo committee Toshiro Muto said: "We are extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games. I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible."

Around 11,000 athletes are set to stay in the Olympic village and Saburo Kawabuchi, mayor of the Athletes' Village says he hopes for a 'smooth Olympics and Paralympics'.

"In the worst case – we will do our utmost for the athletes so that they will be able to concentrate on performing their best," he continued.

There are more than 24,000 cases of the virus that has been recorded in mainland China and 490 people have died.