American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has broken the news that her father, Jeff Shiffrin has died following an accident at his home.

The 65-year-old was taken to a Denver-area hospital but died hours later with his family beside him, including daughter Mikaela, son Taylor and wife Eileen.

Jeff Shiffrin was a successful anaesthetist and a former alpine ski racer and was instrumental in the successes of his two children taking to the slopes. He was also an avid photographer and captured some of Mikaela's greatest sporting achievements including her Olympic victories.

Before her first Olympics he said: "As far as skiing, the only thing we pushed on the kids is that you better love it, so that you're happy doing it and learning is a lifelong endeavour."

Mikaela and her father share a hug at the airport (Facebook: Mikaela Shiffrin)

Jeff, Eileen and Mikaela were together in Europe a month ago when Mikaela took a break from competition.