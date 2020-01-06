Nike have been called out over an insensitive advert for the Australian Open in which they describe the 'fiery conditions' of tennis's first slam of the year.

The country has endured devastating bushfires since September, which have so far claimed 20 lives - including three volunteer firefighters - and almost 15m acres of bush, forest and parks have been burned. Half a billion aniimals are also thought to have perished.

Despite this, Nike released an advert with the tag line: "Melbourne also tracks the hottest temperatures of any of tennis' four majors. Averaging more than 100 degrees (37 degrees Celsius), the heat challenges players and, in turn, NikeCourt's apparel designers to outduel the fiery conditions."

New York Times writer Ben Rothenburg wrote: "Juuuust a bit tone deaf here, Nike."

One of Rothenburg's followers replied to the tweet: "The country is burning!!!!!! Seriously..."

Another Twitter user, Sara Clara, posted: "Fiery conditions probably wrong choice of words. Also, in what world is that body suit knee length?? #nike #fail #readtheroom"

The advert has since been changed to say: "To account for the temperatures during play, NikeCourt designers developed a knee-length bodysuit for women as a baselayer.

"This garment is informed by Atlas body-mapping to identify the areas that tend to overheat (notably under the bra and at the neckline) and is pieced together to maximize breathability in those spaces."