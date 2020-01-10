Organisers for cricket's shiny new format 'The Hundred' have announced ticket prices for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

With a focus on making it a family event, children under five will go free while under 16s are only £5.

What are the prices?

Tickets are priced on a system ranging from bronze to gold with additional hospitality packages offered by the venues.

Women’s group stage match tickets start at £8 while the men’s range from £10 to £35 with family deals also available.

Early Bird ticket pricing for The Hundred (The Hundred)

When do they go on sale?

First dibs goes to County members during a pre-sale period from 15-31 January.

A priority early bird window then runs from February 12-28 for anybody signed up to thehundred.com. Season tickets are also available at £60 for adults and £20 to under 16s.

Any remaining tickets go on general sale April 8-22.

When does The Hundred start?

The women’s competition gets underway on Wednesday July 22 as Birmingham Phoenix host Manchester Originals at Blackfinch New Road.

The men’s competition launches at The Kia Oval on July 17 with a blockbuster event between the Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire.

Women - August 14 at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove