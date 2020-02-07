French surfing star Poeti Norac has died while pursuing her surfing dream on Australia's Sunshine Coast.

The tragic news of the 24-year-old longboard champion was confirmed by the French Surfing Federation.

The young French surfer was always happiest when riding a wave (Instagram: poetinorac)

"The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her board and whose enthusiasm radiated in the Vendée and everywhere else," they said.

She was hailed as an 'outstanding educator' who 'transmitted her passion for surfing and the ocean'.

Poeti started surfing shortboard aged six with her father Bruno in the seaside town of Les Sables d'Olonne but later switched to longboard, which she had been competing in for ten years.

Poeti shared photos of the dream trip on her Instagram (Instagram: @poetinorac)

In an emotional tribute, her childhood friend Emma Piart said Poeti had 'worn a happy mood for everybody'.

Related videos

She continued by saying: "For me it is a great suffering to lose a special sister with whom I'd grown up with.

"We will remember her laugh and her good mood she wore for everybody."

She was also honoured by surf clothing brand OXBOW, for whom she was an ambassador.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Elle, her sponsor from the brand, wrote: "More than an ambassador, we are losing a real member of the OXBOW family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we send to her loved ones and her many friends our deepest condolences.

"Her smile will forever be etched in our memories."

Ms Norac had already scooped 10 victories in the Coupe du France as well as reaching the France National finals four times claiming a second place finish in 2018 and a third in 2016.