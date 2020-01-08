Tennis' new power pair Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have soared into the semi-final at the Auckland Open with a straight sets victory over top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson.

The duo, who teamed up for the first time in New Zealand, made light work of the first set, claiming it 6-2 in just 25 minutes. They maintained their momentum through to the second, brushing their opponents aside and finishing off the match with a rapid 6-1 set victory.

Dolehide and Larsson seemed somewhat wrong-footed by the American-Danish combination of Williams' power and Wozniacki's accuracy and despite rallying towards the end of the second set to get on the scoreboard and avoid falling 6-0, they barely got a look in during the 51 minutes on court.