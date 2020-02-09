Scotland and England's Six Nations showdown, cancelled today due to Storm Ciara, will now take place tomorrow at Murrayfield - but due to continuing weather concerns will be played behind closed doors.

The match will be played at the famous national stadium which hosted the men's Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday.

The decision to arrange the short turn-around was reached after discussions between Scottish Rugby, the RFU and Six Nations.

The fixture, scheduled for the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, was cancelled along with a host of other sporting events as strong winds and rain battered the UK.

Scottish Rugby said the match fixture would be moved to Monday at 1.30pm but behind closed doors because of safety concerns for spectators.

"Weather conditions in Edinburgh on Monday will not be as severe as Glasgow but still forecast as challenging so the game will not be open to the public or have tickets on sale," a statement said.