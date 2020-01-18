The draw has been made for the 2020 FA Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.

Manchester United, who made it to the semi-final after beating Brighton, will host Chelsea who beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their quarter final.

After storming past Sheffield, holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal who scraped a 1-0 quarter-final win over Reading to keep their hopes alive.

The semi-finals will take place on January 29 and 30 at Leigh Sports Village and Meadow Park.

In an historic move, the final will take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on February 29.