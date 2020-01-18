Manchester United host Chelsea while holders Manchester City travel to Arsenal for semi-finals of the FA Women's Continental League Cup
21:15pm, Sat 18 Jan 2020
The draw has been made for the 2020 FA Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.
Manchester United, who made it to the semi-final after beating Brighton, will host Chelsea who beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their quarter final.
After storming past Sheffield, holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal who scraped a 1-0 quarter-final win over Reading to keep their hopes alive.
The semi-finals will take place on January 29 and 30 at Leigh Sports Village and Meadow Park.
More from Football
- Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro wants regular sell-outs at Meadow Park before club considers match at Emirates Stadium
- USA Soccer name 20-player squad for 2020 Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifying tournament featuring FIFA World Cup winning stars including Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, while pregnant Alex Morgan is missing
- Brisbane Roar and Matilda striker Hayley Raso signs for Everton
In an historic move, the final will take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on February 29.
The choice of the 30,000 capacity ground follows on from Bramall Lane, where Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-2 on penalties in last year's final.