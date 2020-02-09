The Irish Rugby Football Union have issued an official apology to Wales's women after the visitors had to endure cold showers following their 31-12 defeat in the torrential rain at Ireland's Energia Park.

Fly-half Robyn Williams told ITV's Beth Fisher afterwards: “We’re all cold. It doesn’t help that we got cold showers unfortunately. But we’re a tight-knit bunch, this will make us stronger, we’ll come together and we will go again.”

Ireland were quick to apologise for the problem, saying: "The IRFU have apologised to the Welsh team following an issue with the water heater in the clubhouse they were changing in.

“Onsite match managers made every effort to resolve the problem, while additional heaters and hot drinks were provided to the team.