Billie Jean King and Megan Rapinoe among women sports stars to pay tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant after tragic helicopter accident killed NBA star and daughter along with seven others
Some of the world's top sportswomen have taken to social media to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant,41, after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven others were killed in a helicopter accident near Los Angeles on Sunday.
Billie Jean King
The tennis legend posted a photo of herself with the NBA star.
Megan Rapinoe
US World Cup winning soccer star wrote: "Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP."
Rachel Burford
The England and Harlequins rugby player reacted to the 'shocking news'.
Alex Morgan
The pregnant US soccer player said: "My heart is heavy with the news of Kobe Bryant", adding that her "prayers go out to his family."
Naomi Osaka
The former WTA World No 1 wrote a heartfelt tribute.
Simone Biles
American gymnastics star Biles posted a picture of the American gymnastics team with the legend.
Garbine Mugaruza
The Spanish tennis player took time from the Australian Open to share a photo with the caption 'live life to the fullest'.
Heather Hardy
Bellator fighter Hardy described the news as 'devastating'.
Claressa Shields
Along with re-tweeting multiple messages of love, the heavyweight boxer said she was in her room crying. She added "I shed tears for the wife."
Lucy Bronze
The English football star simply wrote "Kobe" accompanied by a black heart and a broken heart.
Kim Clijsters
Tennis legend Clijsters paid tribute saying: "Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP."
Coco Gauff and Caty McNally
The American doubles duo paid their respects in their doubles match at the Australian Open, writing "Kobe" and "Mambo mentality" on their tennis shoes.
They also shared a tweet dedicating their victory to the superstar.
Lindsay Vonn
Vonn, who recently retired from competitive skiing, shared her 'deepest condolences to the surviving families'.