England's Netball Roses will be hosting the Nations Cup where they will go head-to-head with South Africa's SPAR Proteas, Jamaica's Sunshine Girls and New Zealand's Silver Ferns in a new international series which kick starts this month.

The event will take place across a week at three different venues across England. It was announced earlier this month that the fast-moving sport had achieved record ticket sales, becoming the fastest selling event in Roses history.

Here we take a look at the 'ones to watch' at the Nations Cup debut.

England: Chelsea Pitman

Chelsea Pitman has been brought back into the fold (PA Images)

Australian-born Chelsea Pitman will be returning to the Roses outfit after a successful 2019 World Cup campaign. The 31 year-old has played for England just four times but has proved herself to newly-appointed head coach Jess Thirlby. The exciting player has had world class experience with Suncorp Super Netball league team, the Adelaide Thunderbirds. She has co-captained the side and was named 2017's Club Champion for her efforts. The centre-court player was also part of England's winning-title success at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The squad: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Kadeen Corbin, Natalie Haythornthwaite (Capt.), Laura Malcolm, Amy Carter, Natalie Panagarry, Jade Clarke, Chelsea Pitman, Fran Williams, Kate Shmmin, Stacey Francis.

South Africa: Karla Pretorius

Karla Pretorius will be competing back on the international stage (PA Images)

Known for her flawless defending, Karla Pretorius will be returning to to the SPAR Proteas squad after missing out on the three-match test-series against England in November last year. During the World Cup in Liverpool last summer she was named Player of the Tournament to mark her skill and impact on the court. The 29 year-old has 77 caps for her national side and confirmed her status as one of netball's best international defenders after she made 28 intercepts, the most of any player at the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

The squad: Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter, Lefébre Rademan, Sigi Burger, Bongi Msomi (Capt.), Izette Griesel, Romé Dreyer, Khanyisa Chawane, Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe, Zanele Vimbela, Karla Pretorius.

New Zealand: Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will be one to watch at the Nations Cup (PA Images)

The Australian-born New Zealand netballer Ameliaranne Ekenasio has earned 37 caps for her national side, after she made her debut in 2014. The shooter was part of last year's World Cup winning squad, when they beat Australia 52-51. Ekenasio was a pivotal part of the squad after she landed 24 shots from 26 attempts in the grand final. She will certainly be one to watch during the Nations Cup with her impeccable shooting ability.

The squad: Bailey Mes, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Gina Crampton, Kimiora Poi, Karin Burger, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maia Wilson, Shannon Saunders, Whitney Souness, Phoenix Karaka, Jane Watson and Samantha Sinclair (Reserve).

Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler

Jhaniele Fowler will be taking centre stage at the Nations Cup (PA Images)

This long-lasting member of the Sunshine Girls has been part of the squad since 2010 and won 56 caps. The 30 year-old shooter currently plays domestically in the Australian Suncorp league for West Coast Fever. In 2018 she was leading goalscorer with 783 goals, which is the current record. She went on to win the same accolade a year later and ended her stellar year becoming the first player in the league to win multiple awards. Despite Jamaica's recent unrest in training, this dominant player will be out on the court doing what she does best, scoring goals!

The squad: Jhaniele Fowler, Shimona Nelson, Shanice Beckford, Gezelle Allison, Jodi Ann Ward, Nicole Dixon, Khadijah Williams, Shadian Hemmings, Shamera Sterling, Kadie Ann-Dehaney Latanya Wilson, Shannika Johnson.