Welsh netball international Chelsea Lewis has announced her pregnancy with rugby player boyfriend Adam Beard.

Lewis took to Twitter to share her happy news, posting "May 2020" alongside a picture of her scan and a babycare package.

The 26-year-old, who plays for the Celtic Dragons from the Vitality Superleague, has not commented on whether she will be playing this season.

A number of netball players responded to Lewis' tweet. England netballer Eboni Usoro-Brown posted: "Congratulations!"

Another England player, Layla Guscoth, tweeted: "Ohhhhhh congrats!!!!"

Welsh netballer Kyra Jones wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS Chels Boy.. This is so exciting and I can't wait to meet your new addition.."

Beard, her boyfriend of three years, plays for Welsh rugby club Ospreys and the Welsh national team.