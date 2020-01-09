Welsh netball international Chelsea Lewis and Welsh rugby boyfriend Adam Beard announce she is pregnant
Welsh netball international Chelsea Lewis has announced her pregnancy with rugby player boyfriend Adam Beard.
Lewis took to Twitter to share her happy news, posting "May 2020" alongside a picture of her scan and a babycare package.
The 26-year-old, who plays for the Celtic Dragons from the Vitality Superleague, has not commented on whether she will be playing this season.
A number of netball players responded to Lewis' tweet. England netballer Eboni Usoro-Brown posted: "Congratulations!"
Another England player, Layla Guscoth, tweeted: "Ohhhhhh congrats!!!!"
More from Extra Time
Welsh netballer Kyra Jones wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS Chels Boy.. This is so exciting and I can't wait to meet your new addition.."
Beard, her boyfriend of three years, plays for Welsh rugby club Ospreys and the Welsh national team.