The 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener is expected to attract the largest-ever crowd in UK history on February 22.

The one-day event will see ten of the Superleague sides battle it out at the Arena Birmingham in front of more than 8,700 fans.

England Netball have confirmed that a new record will be set with 98% of tickets sold, a 53% increase on last year.

CEO of England Netball Fran Connolly said: "It has been a standout 12 months for netball in England, and the anticipation for the upcoming season is really starting to build which is evident from these fantastic ticket sales for a one day event."

The ticket sales have also overtaken the last day of the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool where just over 7,200 attended.

"We are putting a lot of focus into making the Vitality Netball Superleague fully professional and aim to make it the best women’s league in the country, so to see that the best ticket sales for a one day event in our history is for our Season Opener event is extremely pleasing and means we are on the right track," added Connolly.

The Season Opener will see Strathclyde Sirens take on London Pulse in the first fixture of the day, before being followed by Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm, Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars and Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning.

The final fixture will see reigning champions Manchester Thunder take on last year's runners-up Wasps.