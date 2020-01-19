New Zealand netball captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio believes it is a 'shame' that some sportswomen wait until the end of their career to have a child.

The 29-year-old gave birth to her son, Ocean, two years ago and has continued to thrive in her career.

Ekenasio replaces Laura Langman as her country's captain for the Netball Nations Cup, which starts today and feels the player she has developed into is a result of becoming a mother.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Sport, she said: "I do feel I am flying the flag, but I also feel lucky that I can be a mum and play.

"We all know playing women's sport, it is really hard to have a family, with so many girls waiting until the end of their career and that's a shame.

"By being a mum and coming back to netball I feel like I have achieved so much more.

"I'm proud to be a mum and a netballer but it's been a tough road and I'm always learning about how the two marry together. Having my son has helped shape the player and person I am today."