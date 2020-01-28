Netball Australia have joined with other major sports bodies to help rebuild the sporting communities affected by the devastating bushfires which have swept across the country.

The long-term plan will be co-ordinated by the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports (COMPPS). The organisation is set to work with the government to help raise funds and improve facilities destroyed or damaged by the fires.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said: "At the heart of every community that has been affected by these devastating bushfires is a netball club, footy ground or tennis court whose members have lost something.

"Netball plays such a key role in inspiring empowering woman and girls right across Australia, ingrained in so many communities, so it’s important we’re doing all that we can to help return all affected netball facilities back to normal.

"By joining forces, the organisations within COMPPS will be able to have a significant impact on bushfire recovery and ensure the assistance provided will have a meaningful and lasting impact."

Netball Australia recently announced that the Australian Diamonds will take on Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars in a bushfire relief charity match which takes place on March 1.