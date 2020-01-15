Netball Australia have announced a charity match between the national team and an all-stars side made up of the best players from Australia's Suncorp Super League.

The match will raise money for the bushfire relief fund as the crisis continues to affect Australia. Ten million hectres of land is said to have burnt, killing 26 people and half a billion animals.

The event will be held on March 1 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The players to feature in the all-stars team and who will coach them is yet to be announced.

NA chief executive, Marne Fechner, said: “The bushfires that have ravaged large parts of Australia over the past few months have been truly devastating, and netball is committed to providing both immediate and sustained relief for bushfire affected communities.

“The Australian netball community has a wonderful resilience and determination. We’ll do everything we can to assist both the broader Australian community and also grassroots netball specific recovery efforts around the country.”