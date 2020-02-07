Former England netballer Tamsin Greenway has been named the new head coach of Scottish Thistles.

She replaces Gail Parata, who led the national side to their highest ever world ranking of seventh last year.

Greenway, 37, retired as a player in 2015 after a stellar career which saw her win bronze at two World Cups and back-to-back Superleague titles with Team Bath.

Following her playing career, she was the director of Wasps and led them to two consecutive titles before she stepping down in 2018.

She is set to lead Scotland to the Netball World Cup in 2023 and told Sky Sports: "Coaching and being on a netball court is my passion and it's the ultimate goal to be able to coach internationally.

"To be given the chance to work with such a forward-thinking nation both on and off the court is a perfect opportunity. I'm looking forward to working with both the players and the organisation over the next few years."

Her first competition with Scotland will be in the summer when they host the Netball Europe Open Championship against England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

CEO of Scotland Netball Claire Nelson added: "We are an ambitious nation who have achieved so much in a short space of time.

"In order to truly emerge into a top netballing nation both on and off the court, it is critical that we continue to enhance our leadership and technical capability with world class expertise - and Tamsin Greenway brings this in abundance.