England Roses' gold medal hopes come to an end after narrow defeat to Jamaica's Sunshine Girls in Nations Cup
England Netball have suffered a 66-70 defeat against Jamaica's Sunshine Girls in the Nations Cup at London's Copper Box Arena.
In the first quarter Jamaica got off to a strong start, but Roses head coach Jess Thirlby decided to make some vital changes, with Chelsea Pitman coming on as wing attack and captain Natalie Haythornthwaite as goal attack.
As half-time approached the Sunshine Girls led 39-31, as they seized more opportunities with sharp shooting and concise passing.
The Roses' rotations continued as the third quarter started with Amy Carter at centre and Jade Clarke at wing defence. The home side pushed hard but the Sunshine Girls still came out with a 12-goal advantage as they headed into the final quarter.
Star shooter George Fisher was rotated with Eleanor Cardwell at goal attack, who remained calm under pressure with Jamaica's strong defence at her side, but it was not enough.
The final quarter saw both teams desperate to get goal after goal but the Sunshine Girls found their feet in the final moments and came out on top.
Elsewhere, the Silver Ferns, who are World Cup champions, were challenged against the Spar Proteas despite having an undefeated Nations Cup so far.
More from Netball
- England record first victory in Netball Nations Cup against South Africa after Jess Thirlby tweaks starting seven
- England Roses wilt in opening match defeat to New Zealand in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup
- Australian netballer Nat Medhurst announces pregnancy with her partner, former West Eagle's star Sam Butler
Noeline Taurua's side finished the game with a 48-41 victory. It was their toughest test so far and it meant that they had to dig deep.
New Zealand will head into the final tomorrow against the Sunshine Girls and England will battle it out against the Spar Proteas in the third and fourth play-offs.