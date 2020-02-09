England international Jo Harten has been named the Giants captain for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The 30 year-old becomes the second player in the club's history to take on the role as she replaces Kim Green who retired at the end of last year.

Harten said: "We've had Kim as our captain for the first three years and it's really big shoes to fill.

"I'm super excited to take the reins from her and follow in her footsteps and just keep the group tracking along as we were."

Harten made the move over to Australia in 2012 and has spent time with Waikato Magic before she moved to Giants in 2017.

Green added: "Jo has essentially led from the start and helped me with leading the group the past three years.

"All the players that have been around the extended group from the beginning have seen her leadership progression and have witnessed her passion and desire to win.

"On-court when you need a player to stand up, that's Jo Harten for sure. Off the court she's fun, relaxed and she sees things that other people often don't."

In November last year Harten announced her decision to step away from international netball for six months. She spent 12 years at the top of the international circuit where she earned 99 caps.