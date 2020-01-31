Defending champions Manchester Thunder have announced the side's captaincy roles ahead of the Vitality Superleague season next month.

Defender Emma Dovey will continue her role as captain for a fourth season and Kathryn Turner will remain as co-vice captain.

Kerry Almond who had 11 seasons in the Superleague announced her retirement at the end of their title-winning season last year.

Head coach Karen Greig and the rest of the coaching team have appointed Laura Malcolm to take her place and act as a co-vice captain alongside Turner.

Thunder have seen 11 seasons in the Superleague and won their first title since 2014 last year when they defeated Wasps 57-52.

Greig said: "Emma has proved to be as effective a leader as she is a player over the past few years and I’m delighted she is continuing as captain. A head coach needs a captain on court they can trust and in Emma I definitely have that.

"Kathryn is a stalwart for us in attack and provides strong leadership backing up Emma and supporting every single player. She deserves her continued role as vice captain.

"We are fortunate at Thunder to have a wide range of skills and experience among our squad but we have decided that Laura is the right choice to step up.

"Replacing Kerry in the leadership group will not be an easy job, but Laura has the maturity and presence to be able to do that. She is a very vocal player with a work ethic matched by few others both on and off court, whether in the gym or by analysing performances.

"In Emma, Kathryn and Laura we have a team who are ready and hungry to defend our Superleague title."

Greig also spoke earlier this month about how she is hungry to get back-to-back titles, which in netball is a 'difficult' to achieve.