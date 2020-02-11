Netball Australia have announced they will not renew national team head coach Lisa Alexander's contract after nine years in the role.

Alexander has been in charge for more games than any Diamonds coach in history.

During her coaching career, she led the international side to gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2015 World Cup.

The side also recently won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking about her departure, Alexander said: "It's always a great honour to represent your country.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight and a half years.

"I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020, and whilst disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract, I respect the decision of the board to head in a new direction."

The bushfire relief charity match between the Australian Diamonds and the Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars on March 1 will be the last match Alexander will take charge of.

Lisa Alexander led the side 102 times and secured 83 wins (PA Images)

Netball Australia chief executive Marne Fechner added: "Like Diamonds coaches before her, Lisa has been a trailblazer who has led the Diamonds program with distinction and great success.

"Lisa has had a significant impact on our sport and achieved great things in her time, both on and off the court. She is leaving a great legacy.

"As we looked to the next high-performance cycle and beyond, there was a consensus and appetite for change heading into 2021.

"The high-performance landscape is ever-changing and increasingly competitive and we believe it's in the best interest of the program to open up the role."