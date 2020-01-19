Australian netballer Nat Medhurst announces pregnancy with her partner, former West Eagle's star Sam Butler

Nat Medhurst (right) previously played at top-flight clubs include the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Queensland Firebirds and West Coast Fever (Twitter: Nat Medhurst)
By Alicia Turner
14:50pm, Sun 19 Jan 2020
Australian netball star Nat Medhurst has announced she is pregnant. 

Medhurst, 35, is the partner of former West Coast Eagle footballer Sam Butler. She plays for the Collingwood Magpies in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league. 

The shooter has earned 86 caps for her national side but has not featured in the squad since 2017.  

In a social media post the three-time world champion wrote: "Someone’s pretty pumped with himself for getting me knocked up.

"Samuel and I couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are expecting a little Baby Buthurst in July.

"Can’t wait for the adventure ahead with this amazing guy."