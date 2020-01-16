Reigning Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder have named Alicia Scholes, daughter of football legend Paul, in their squad for the upcoming 2020 season.

The 18-year-old, who has been playing with the team's youth set-up, is a centre and wing attack.

And Scholes, who has been playing netball since she was a young child, said the family she has grown up around has played a big part in getting her to where she is now.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, she said: "We're one of the most competitive families out there without a doubt.

"Even at Christmas with board games there always seems to be a fight or argument but when it comes to sport we're supportive of each other and want the best for each other.

"I feel lucky to have Manchester Thunder, the best team, on my doorstep. From being a little girl there's only one team I've ever wanted to play for."

Meanwhile, Alicia's dad Paul spoke about how he knew his daughter had something special from a young age.

The former Man United and England midfielder said: "We knew from aged six or seven when she first started playing at the ball hall in Failsworth.

"We knew she had ability then, that she was talented and she's still as dedicated now."