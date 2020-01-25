Natalie Powell wins gold at the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Prix as she keeps Tokyo 2020 hopes alive
Wales' Natalie Powell has kept her Tokyo 2020 dreams alive after she clinched a gold medal for Great Britain at the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Prix in Israel.
It was her first competition since 2017 and she beat Austria's Bernadette Graf in the 78kg final by an ippon.
Powell, 29, recently made the decision to leave British Judo's Walsall training base and return to Cardiff.
On her Grand Prix journey she defeated Russia's Unelle Snyman, Giorgia Stangherlin and former World Championship bronze medallist Luise Malzahn.