The 19-time world gymnastic champion Simone Biles has said she chooses to 'ignore' all the Tokyo 2020 Olympic pressure she receives.

The 22 year-old, who could be the face of this year's Games, has confirmed that she does feel the pressure but puts it to the back of her mind.

She said: "I ignore most of it. I don’t really watch a lot of TV. So I think anything I see comes up on social media or is sent to me.

"I don’t know. I like to take it day by day. But it is weird and it’s kind of scary. But ehh, we’ll deal with it when it comes."

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Biles took home four gold medals and set the American record for the most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games.