Multi-world gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she's 'ignoring' Tokyo 2020 pressure

Simone Biles tries to not feel the pressure ahead of Tokyo (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
9:11am, Thu 23 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The 19-time world gymnastic champion Simone Biles has said she chooses to 'ignore' all the Tokyo 2020 Olympic pressure she receives.

The 22 year-old, who could be the face of this year's Games, has confirmed that she does feel the pressure but puts it to the back of her mind. 

She said: "I ignore most of it. I don’t really watch a lot of TV. So I think anything I see comes up on social media or is sent to me.

More from Women's Sport

"I don’t know. I like to take it day by day. But it is weird and it’s kind of scary. But ehh, we’ll deal with it when it comes."

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Biles took home four gold medals and set the American record for the most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games. 

This year is expected to be better than ever after she won five gold medals at the World Championships last year. At the competition she also landed two new moves which had never been completed before. 