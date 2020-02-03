All-female racing franchise the W Series has won the John Nicol Trophy at the 2019 British Racing and Sports Car Club awards.

The trophy is given to an organisation or an individual that is considered to have made the most influential contribution to furthering motorsport.

And the award was presented to CEO Catherine Bond Muir, along with 3rd place driver Alice Powell.

England's Jamie Chadwick was the winner of the inaugural series in 2019, with the all-female event considered to be an excellent platform for women to break into the typically male-dominated sport.

The second W Series begins on May 30 at the Igra Drive in Russia and in a significant move the series winner will earn 15 super license points which contribute to being able to qualify for the following year's Formula 1 season.

In a historic move, two races will also feature on the same bill as Formula 1 races in Mexico City and Austin.

Full W Series 2020 schedule:

May 30 - Russia (St Petersburg)

June 13 - Sweden (Anderstorp)

June 27 - Italy (Monza)

July 11 - Germany (Norisring)