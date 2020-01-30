The winner of this year's W Series will earn 15 Formula 1 points which contributes towards drivers being able to qualify for the following F1 season.

In order to compete in an F1 race, drivers need to accumulate 40 points over a three year period.

Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural series last year and is returning to earn points so she can fulfil her dream of racing in F1.

Points are available to earn in different competitions on a sliding scale, with the F2 winner earning 40 points and a super license in one go.

The W Series was not eligible for points last season.

Second place in the female-only tournament will earn 12 points and third place will be given ten.