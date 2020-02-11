W Series winner Jamie Chadwick wants to race in Formula 1 on merit, not as a 'token female driver'

Jamie Chadwick will continue in Williams colours for the 2020 season (Twitter: @F1FeederSeries1)
By Sarah Rendell
11:24am, Tue 11 Feb 2020
W Series winner Jamie Chadwick has said that while she does want to race in Formula 1 she wouldn't want to do so as a 'token female driver'.

Chadwick won the inaugural women's-only tournament last year and will return to the track for the competition in May.

It was announced earlier this year that the top three racers in the W Series will earn points towards a super license.

A super license is something every driver needs in order to race in Formula 1 and Chadwick has said how 'mad' it is that racing in the top tier of motorsport is a possibility for her.

"When you think, I want to be a racing driver, you think, I want to race in Formula 1. But you say that and you never actually think it’s going to happen. It’s still a mad thought, to think that one day it could be possible.

“Even now, immersing myself with Williams, I still have pinch-me moments. But, yeah, it’s the ultimate goal. I’m under no illusions as to how tough it’ll be to get there.

“I want to do it on merit. I don’t want to do it because I’m a token female racing driver. I really feel that given the right opportunity and the right support, it is possible not just for me, but for women, to race competitively in Formula 1. Ultimately, I want to be the one to prove that.”

The W Series will begin on May 30 on the Igora Drive circuit.