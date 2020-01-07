ROKiT Williams Racing have announced defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will continue as a Development Driver at the team's academy for 2020.

The 21-year-old Brit won the inaugural W Series in 2019 and enjoyed further success as part of the winning team at the Nürburgring 24 Hour Race in Germany.

A trailblazer for women in motorsport, Chadwick also became the first woman to win both the 2015 British GT4 and the 2018/19 MRF Winter Series.

In her role as a Development Driver, she will continue to attend Grand Prix events, support the team in marketing and media activities and increase her simulator programme in order to be more involved with the team at both factory and trackside.

Speaking after the announcement, she said: "It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as Development Driver.

"The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team. I look forward to continuing to work with Williams this year!”

Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams added: "I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series.