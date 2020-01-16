Two W Series events in USA and Mexico will feature on the same bill as Formula 1 races for the 2020 season.

The all-female series, which celebrated a hugely successful inaugural edition in 2019, will reach its 2020 climax with races in Austin and Mexico City.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn, who has celebrated the all-female series and the impact it has had, said: "W series has contributed significantly to increasing interest in the topic of diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

"It is no coincidence that improving the diversity of the F1 grid by supporting and promoting driver talent from under-represented backgrounds is on of our strategic objectives."

"The ability for the great crowds who traditionally attend the Austin and Mexico City Grands Prix to see these talented female drivers up close will definitely further raise the awareness of the importance of inclusion and diversity in motorsport."

Catherine Bond Muir, W Series chief executive officer, added: "We at W Series are absolutely delighted that, in only our second season, our championship has been welcomed by Formula 1, and we're utterly thrilled that the final two races of the 2020 W Series season will therefore take place as part of the Formula 1 platform.

"Interest in and enthusiasm for W Series was enormous in our first season and the addition of two all-new W Series races on the Formula 1 platform will inevitably increase that enthusiasm and interest."

She will be returning to defend her title in 2020, but revealed this will be her last year in the competition as she sets her sights on reaching Formula 1.

Full W Series 2020 schedule:

May 30 - Russia (St Petersburg)

June 13 - Sweden (Anderstorp)

June 27 - Italy (Monza)

July 11 - Germany (Norisring)

August 23 - UK (Brands Hatch)

September 5 - Netherlands (Assen)

October 24 - USA (Austin)