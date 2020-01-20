Katie Sowers is set to create history by becoming the first female coach to reach an NFL Super Bowl after her team San Francisco 49ers booked their place in next month's showpiece occasion.

She has been in the NFL for four seasons as an offensive assistant coach but is yet to reach a Super Bowl. Previously with Atlanta Falcons, she has been in her current role for two seasons in a similar position.

For five seasons, she was a member of the Women's Football Alliance squad and featured in the 2013 US women's American football team.