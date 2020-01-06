Fourth tier Ipswich Town caused the upset of the Women's FA Cup third round after they beat Southern Premier side Portsmouth 1-0.

Southampton Women also toppled higher division opponents as they defeated West Brom 3-1, while Southampton FC won 2-1 against Cardiff City.

And another fourth tier side Barnsley are also through to the fourth round of the tournament after they claimed a 1-0 victory over Brighouse.

Actonians' trip to Billericay Town was one of two ties to be called off on Women's FA Cup third round weekend, so the London-based club are now officially the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Women's Super League and Women's Championship teams will now both enter the draw, which will take place at 5pm today.

Manchester City are the current holders of the trophy after they beat West Ham 3-0 in the final at Wembley last May.

The most successful side in the competition's history is Arsenal, who have won the trophy 14 times, the last of which came back in 2016.

All fourth round ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 26.

Third-round results

Brighouse Town 0-1 Barnsley

Burnley 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City 1-2 Southampton FC

Ipswich Town 1-0 Portsmouth

Loughborough Foxes 2-3 Huddersfield Town

Southampton Women 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 5-0 Plymouth

AFC Fylde P-P Sunderland